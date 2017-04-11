Three people are dead, including an eight-year-old student, after a 53-year-old man shot at his estranged wife and two of her students in San Bernardino, California on Monday (10 April). Gunman Cedric Anderson then turned the weapon on himself. North Park Elementary School was evacuated following the shooting and will remain closed for two days.
North Park Elementary School evacuated after murder-suicide in special needs classroom
- April 11, 2017 07:20 IST
