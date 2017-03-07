North Koreas latest missile footage released as US THAAD missile system deployed in South Korea

    By Reuters
North Korea’s state media have released video on 7 March, showing its latest test of four missiles. Kim Jong-un reportedly supervised the launch by an army unit commissioned with attacking US military bases in Japan. The footage release comes at the same time as the US has begun the implementation of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defence system in South Korea, to try and combat North Korean aggression.
