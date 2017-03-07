- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
-
- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
- Play Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
North Koreas latest missile footage released as US THAAD missile system deployed in South Korea
North Korea’s state media have released video on 7 March, showing its latest test of four missiles. Kim Jong-un reportedly supervised the launch by an army unit commissioned with attacking US military bases in Japan. The footage release comes at the same time as the US has begun the implementation of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defence system in South Korea, to try and combat North Korean aggression.
Most popular