North Koreas scientists and technicians involved in the countrys latest and biggest nuclear test arrived in Pyongyang on Sept. 6, where they were met by cheering crowds. Video provided by North Koreas state news agency KCN, reportedly showed buses carrying the scientists and technicians involved in the successful test of a hydrogen bomb.
North Korean residents celebrate scientists after reported hydrogen bomb test
- September 7, 2017 22:43 IST
