North Korean officials run through Pyongyang as part of national sports day

  • January 9, 2017 21:19 IST
    By Reuters
Dozens of government officials in North Korea have taken part in the countrys first national sports day of 2017. Employees of various state departments were seen running around Pyongyang on 8 January to mark the day. Officials were also spotted practising Taekwondo and gymnastics at Kim Il-sung square.
