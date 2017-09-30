North Korean missiles spotted being moved from rocket facility reports South Korean Broadcaster

South Koreas Korean Broadcasting System reports several North Korean Missiles have been moved from a rocket facility in the capital Pyongyang.South Korea and the United States are said to have detected the move.According to the report the missiles could either be intermediate range Hwansong-12 or intercontinental ballistic Hwasong-14 missiles.South Korean officials are concerned North Korea will conduct more missile launches.The predict it could happen on either near the anniversary of the founding of its community party on October 10th or when China holds its Communist Party Congress on October 18th.