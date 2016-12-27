North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has asked the Christians in his country to forget Jesus Christ and commemorate his grandmother instead.

Reports state that Kim's grandmother, Kim Jong-suk, was incidentally born on Christmas eve and is considered as "the Sacred Mother of the Revolution" in the communist state because of her contributions as anti-Japanese guerrilla and activist. According to The New York Post, Kim Jong-suk was the wife of North Korea's first dictator Kim II Sung and died under mysterious circumstances in 1949.

According to reports, instead of celebrating Christmas with usual festivities, North Korea celebrated the holiday by visiting Jong-suk's tomb. Considering the Korean leader's hatred towards any display of religion and faith, South Korea had planned to put up a massive Christmas tree along the border in 2014, but Kim had a huge meltdown and threatened a war against the South Korean nation.

Reports state that despite his dislike for religion, a few decorated Christmas trees can be found in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang during the holiday season, but they have no sign of religious decorations on them.

The North Korean tyrant is infamous for coming up with absurd rules and putting his service members to ludicrous discomfort. Recent reports state that some of his soldiers suffered from diarrhoea after they were given stale food to eat.

According to a Japanese media report, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, while visiting his summer villa recently, got drunk and punished military leaders by asking them to write statements about their failures in life and ordered them to write apologies.

Reports state that Kim allegedly chastised the veteran military leaders in the state and said that they were not able to produce a single military satellite.

"That none of you were able to produce not even one military satellite is a misconduct that is commensurate to treason," Kim told senior officials. Reports also state that military officials were asked to stay up all night writing letters. However, when the North Korean leader woke up in the morning after his drunken stupor, he appeared confused about why these military officials had gathered at his summer house.