North Korea has once again threatened repercussions against the US if it attempts to impose more United Nations-wide sanctions on Pyongyang. The UN is expected to vote on a resolution imposing new sanctions on North Korea on 11 September in response to Pyongyangs sixth and largest nuclear test on 3 September.
North Korea will make US pay price if new sanctions approved
North Korea has once again threatened repercussions against the US if it attempts to impose more United Nations-wide sanctions on Pyongyang. The UN is expected to vote on a resolution imposing new sanctions on North Korea on 11 September in response to Pyongyangs sixth and largest nuclear test on 3 September.
- September 11, 2017 22:42 IST
-