North Koreas deputy ambassador to the United Nations Kim In-ryong said on 17 April that the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea (DPRK) is ready to react to any mode of war desired by the US. Speaking at the UN headquarters in New York, he accused the US of using gangster-like logic and sending a message to Pyongyang with its missile strikes on Syria. The US “has created a dangerous situation in which thermonuclear war may break out at any moment on the peninsula and poses a serious threat to world peace and security”, he added.