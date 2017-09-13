North Koreas ambassador to Peru, Kim Hak-Chol, blasted Lima for expelling him, saying the decision amounted to throwing gasoline on the fire. Peru announced its decision on 11 September, giving Kim five days to leave the Andean country. The move comes following Pyongyangs sixth nuclear test earlier this month, but Kim vowed that North Korea would continue to pursue its nuclear program without wavering.
North Korea slams Peru for expelling ambassador over nuclear test
- September 13, 2017 11:42 IST
