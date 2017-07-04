North Korea on Tuesday said that it has successfully tested a long-range "intercontinental" missile, which hit Japanese waters.

North Korea, for the first time, has claimed to have successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which could potentially have the range to reach US shores and even the American mainland.

The United States, earlier in the day, had said that a missile landed in the Sea of Japan but it did not pose any threat to North America, according to BBC reports.

Tensions between North Korea and the United States have heightened further with Pyongyang's increasing frequency of testing ballistic missiles.

The North Korea state television, in an announcement, said that it had launched a Hwasong-14 missile, overseen by their leader Kim Jong-un.

South Korea on Tuesday said that a projectile was launched at 09:40 local time (00:40 GMT) which flew about 930km (578 miles) for around 40 minutes, before landing in Japanese waters. Tokyo protested the missile test and said that it was a clear violation of the United Nations resolution.

North Korea has continued to develop and test nuclear and ballistic missiles despite several sanctions imposed on it by the United Nations. The North's ambitious missile programme looms as a threat to nearby nations including Japan and South Korea.

However, Japan's Defence Ministry said that the intermediate-range ballistic missile launched by North Korea "greatly exceeded" an altitude of 2,500 kilometres (1,560 miles).

Japan has been conducting evacuation drills in a small coastal town on the Sea of Japan as a precautionary measure, after being warned of a ballistic missile attack amidst tensions with North Korea's burgeoning missile and nuclear programme.

According to the estimates based on the recent missile launches conducted by North Korea, a Pyongyang missile would take 10 minutes to reach the Japanese territory.

Although North Korea has made progress in its missile programme, experts believe that the nation does not have the capability to accurately target a place with an intercontinental ballistic missile.