North Korea launches highest-ever ICBM that puts Washington, DC in range

North Korea confirmed on Wednesday (29 November) that it successfully tested a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile earlier in the day. The missile landed in Japanese waters and triggered international outrage. North Korea made a special announcement about its latest missile test, featuring Ri Chun Hee, the newsreader who appears only when there is big news. The isolated regime has conducted dozens of ballistic missile tests under Kim Jong-un, in defiance of international sanctions.