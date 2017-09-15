North Korea has fired a missile eastwards that passed over northern Japan in what Tokyo has described as an unprecedented threat. South Koreas military said that the missile was fired east from the Sunan district in Pyongyang around 7a.m. local time on Friday, 15 September, (11pm BST on Thursday) and was likely to have reached an altitude of about 770km (478 miles) and travelled 3,700km.
North Korea fires second ballistic missile over Japan making Tokyos hackles rise
- September 15, 2017 12:35 IST
