North Korea fired a missile that passed over northern Japan early on 29 August, the Japanese government said. The Japanese military did not attempt to shoot down the missile, as it passed over their territory and landed in the sea.
North Korea fires missile over northern Japan
- August 29, 2017 13:43 IST
