North Korea conducts its sixth nuclear test

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 was detected in a North Korean province. The artificial quake was caused by North Koreas sixth nuclear test. The hermit kingdom confirmed it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe contemned North Korea for continuing its nuclear program. The country has conducted five nuclear detonations in the past, two of them in 2016. The current blast was up to 6 times stronger than the last nuclear test.