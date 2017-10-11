North Korea marked the 72nd anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers Party on Tuesday (10 October). The day saw people expressing their loyalty and respect to the party, with crowds laying flowers and bowing in front of statues of Kim Jong-uns father and grandfather.
North Korea celebrates the founding of nations ruling Workers Party
North Korea marked the 72nd anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers Party on Tuesday (10 October). The day saw people expressing their loyalty and respect to the party, with crowds laying flowers and bowing in front of statues of Kim Jong-uns father and grandfather.
- October 11, 2017 17:32 IST
-