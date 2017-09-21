Since the beginning of President Donald Trumps time in office his relationship with North Korea has been based on firing rounds of insults and threats.And this doesnt look like it will be ending soon as they both turn to name calling.
North Korea calls Trump barking dog as war of words escalates
Since the beginning of President Donald Trumps time in office his relationship with North Korea has been based on firing rounds of insults and threats.And this doesnt look like it will be ending soon as they both turn to name calling.
- September 21, 2017 19:21 IST
