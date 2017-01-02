- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
North Dakota pipeline protesters climb US Bank stadium in Minnesota during NFL game
A woman and a man scaled the building to unfurl a sign protesting the controversial pipeline.
Most popular