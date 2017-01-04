North Carolina police officer slams teen girl to the floor in shocking video

A US police officer was caught on camera slamming a teenage girl to the ground at the Rolesville High School on Tuesday, 3 January, causing outrage on social media. Rolesville police arrived at the school in response to reports of a fight involving at least two girls, according to local media. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave following the incident. Wake County Public Schools is working with the police in its investigation.
