A huge fire has erupted in a downtown location in Raleigh, the capital city of North Carolina in the United States, with firefighters working to overcome it. The blaze has been described as a five-alarm fire, meaning it is a severe incident that requires fast and intense response.

According to the local police, the fire is burning at a six-storey under-construction building, and started at 10 pm on Thursday, March 16, local time. The address of the building on fire is 400 W North Street, and it is believed that the blaze has spread to nearby buildings.

There is no indication of anyone being trapped in the fire, and no casualties have been reported. Several roads leading to and from the area have been blocked, including Capital Boulevard, Hillsborough Street and Glenwood Avenue.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and more resources are being mobilised in order to bring it under control.

