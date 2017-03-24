Diane Kruger and The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus are yet to open up about their rumoured romance, but the duo recently showed there's more to their relationship than just friendship.

Also read: Ivanka Trump's family vacation to Aspen 'funded by the taxpayer' and people aren't happy

On Tuesday, Reedus and Kruger were photographed taking a stroll in New York City and the two were holding hands and kissing occasionally, according to E!News. Their recent night out comes just one month after they were spotted returning from a trip together.

Kruger and Reedus co-starred in the 2015 drama Sky, and they have been linked together since. Her rumoured romance with Reedus is said to have caused Kruger's break-up with Joshua Jackson.

However, a source told Grazia that the pair split because Kruger "resented" leaving France to be with Jackson in New York City.

"Diane is fiercely independent and ended up resenting leaving Paris to be with Joshua," the insider revealed. "She's also disillusioned with Hollywood and wasn't interested in attending events as part of a power couple, she needs her own space. The move was make or break and in the end, it broke them."

Kruger and Jackson called it quits in summer 2016. Although they were together for 10 years, the couple never made it to the altar, and according to Jackson it was because they weren't religious.

"I can tell you why we're not married: We're not religious," he explained in the November 2014 issue of Glamour. "I don't feel any more or less committed to Diane for not having stood in front of a priest and had a giant party. We're both children of divorce, so it's hard for me to take marriage at face value as the thing that shows you've grown up and are committed to another person."