Nordstrom, the Seattle-based luxury retailer, saw a significant increase in its shares after the United States President Donald Trump took to Twitter to slam the brand, according to media reports.

The retailer last week had announced that it will no longer carry Trump's daughter Ivanka's spring collection, and said that it was a business decision since they reportedly saw a decrease in sales. However, Trump's administration argued against the company's claims saying that Ivanka's merchandise was in fact doing well, according to NBC reports on Friday.

Soon after Nordstrom's decision, a furious Trump took to Twitter to exclaim how "unfairly" Ivanka had been treated by the luxury brand.

"My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!" Trump wrote.

Trump's advisor Kellyane Conway also attracted criticism after she talked about Ivanka's brand, which appeared more like a commercial during a live TV interview on Thursday.

Soon after Trump's tweet, the stocks of Nordstrom saw a dip, however, as a wave of criticism of his tweet spread on social media, the luxury brand saw an increase of 7 percent in its stock.

Trump's tweet about the brand and Conway's promotion of Ivanka's clothing line has sparked concerns from ethics expert in the country who think that may be a precedent to abuse of power in the future.

"This is so common in so many parts of the world that perhaps we shouldn't be surprised it eventually happened here," said Matthew Stephenson, a Harvard law professor who studies international corruption. "I'm hoping we find a way to nip it in the bud before it gets out of control," according to NBC News.