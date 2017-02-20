Model turned actress Nora Fatehi showed her oomph factor in a recent photoshoot for FHM India.

Nora flaunted her classy-chassis in bikinis. Nora, who was a contestant in Bigg Boss 9, had earlier appeared in some reality shows.

Now, the sizzling diva is turning up the heat with her latest photoshoot pictures. Apart from reality shows, she was also featured in many Hindi and Telugu movies. However, most of her film appearances were cameos.

Nora has worked in Telugu films like Temper, Kick 2, Sher and Loafer. Her Hindi movies include Roar: Tigers of the Sunderbans, Mr X and Rocky Handsome.

Born in Canada, Nora rose to fame through item numbers in Telugu movies.

Check Nora's day out with FHM India.

"Nobody has ever used apickup line on me!"

To know more about our FHM Diva @Norafatehi grab your copy of FHM India Feb’17 issue! pic.twitter.com/KI6xUGDr8w — FHM India (@fhmindia) 20 February 2017