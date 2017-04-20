Sonakshi Sinha's Noor will hit the theatres on Friday, April 21, and ahead of its release, the makers held a special screening for the who's who of Bollywood. The movie received positive reviews from the celebrities.

Interview: I would love to do films centered around me, but that doesn't happen everyday, says Noor actor Purab Kohli

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma were among the celebrities who attended the screening. Writer Chetan Bhagat praised Sonakshi for her splendid performance. Producer Tanuj Garg and designer Nikhil Thampi say the movie will leave a powerful impact on the audience.

Directed by Sunhil Sippy, Noor, a crime thriller-comedy, is the adaptation of Pakistani novel Karachi, You're Killing Me!. Set in Mumbai, Noor revolves around Sonakshi's character Noor, a journalist and her misadventures and finding a lover.

Purab Kohli plays Sonakshi's love interest. Besides Sonakshi and Purab, the film also has Kanan Gill and Shibani Dandekar in key roles.

Noor came under the scanner of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and was asked to remove words like "dalit" and a liquor brand's name. The film received U/A certificate after making the necessary changes.

Here are some of the celebrities reviews of Noor:

Tanuj Garg: "How beautiful is @sonakshisinha looking in #Noor .And her performance -effortless, flawless,charming .She's carved a prime space for herself"

Masaba Mantena: "Such a breeze of a movie,and that too an impactful one at that! Loved @sonakshisinha in this new,refreshing avatar. ❤️"

Chetan Bhagat‏: "Saw #Noor. V sweet story about a girl looking for meaning in life. Many will relate. @sonakshisinha does a great job. Congrats to team!"

Nikhil thampi‏: "Someone had to address it and #noor did with an impactful performance.

Go watch @sonakshisinha and you will too say "uff yeh Noor"❤"

Stay tuned for Noor critics reviews.