Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt might be in trouble with the law once again for allegedly threatening filmmaker Shakeel Noorani.

Sanjay and Shakeel's conflict is not new as the latter had earlier alleged the actor of cheating him. The filmmaker had alleged that Sanjay had taken Rs 50 lakh as signing amount for his movie Jaan Ki Baazi, but abandoned the project mid-way in 2002.

The actor was also dragged to the court in the case, but was later granted bail. Shakeel had also alleged that he was threatened by underworld on the behest of the Munna Bhai MBBS actor.

Now, Shakeel has yet again come up with similar allegations, ANI reported. Sanjay was released from prison in regard to the 1993 Mumbai blast case in February 2016. Will the actor end up being in jail again? Well, that is something only time can tell.

Meanwhile, a biopic on the life of Sanjay is being made by Rajkumar Hirani. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the lead role in it.