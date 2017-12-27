At a time when touchscreen phones in all sizes continue to dominate the mobile arena, Nokia is apparently planning to bring a QWERTY phone.

The Finnish manufacturer seems to be working on a phone with a true physical QWERTY keypad and might launch it alongside its Android-based touchscreen smartphones in 2018.

The development comes via a certification on the Bluetooth SIG licensing site, which lists the smartphone with design model numbers TA-1047, TA-1060, TA 1056, TA-1079, and TA-1066.

The listing reveals that all five variants of the phone will feature Bluetooth 4.2+HS. Also, all the models are going to come with LTE support to deliver high-speed data access on faster networks.

We cannot comment on whether the phone will run Android or not, but a report by NokiaPowerUser suggests the new Nokia QWERTY phone could possibly run a customised OS (possibly Kai OS).

The model TA-1047 was also spotted recently on FCC, which confirmed the presence of dual-SIM support and FM radio. The leak also highlighted that the device measures 133mm x 68mm.

It is also rumoured that the handset will feature a 3.3-inch display with a resolution of 480x480 pixels and that it will be powered by the entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 SoC.

This is not the first time a Nokia QWERTY phone has been rumoured. The previously-rumoured Nokia QWERTY phone was said to be a true-blue smartphone and not a smart feature phone, as seems to be the case here.

Meanwhile, Nokia owner HMD Global is hosting a launch event on January 19 where it will reportedly launch its new flagship smartphone Nokia 9 along with upgraded versions of the Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 smartphones.

All three smartphones are expected to run Android Oreo out of the box. The Nokia 9 is likely to feature a dual camera setup (5MP+5MP) for the selfie camera and very thin bezels.

