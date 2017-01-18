Everybody, from fans and smartphone enthusiasts to critics, was looking forward to Nokia's comeback at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, as the former mobile pioneer had confirmed its participation in November 2016 in the Barcelona event to be held from February 27 to March 2, 2017. However, the company's official brand licensee HMD Global Oy had different plans and launched a mid-range Nokia 6 smartphone.

Though surprised, some Nokia aficionados are a bit disappointed with the device's mid-tier features. Now, according to a new report, the Nokia 6 was just a tease, and there is a monster phone waiting to be released in February.

HMD Global is planning to unveil the flagship phone internally known as Nokia P1 with Qualcomm's most powerful processor yet — the Snapdragon 835 quad-core SoC (System-on-Chip) — paired with 6GB RAM, 128GB/256GB internal storage and a 3,500mAh battery with fast charge technology, claims Russian blog Worket.

It is also said to sport a 5.3-inch screen (resolution unknown, but most likely to be QHD: 2560x1440p) with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield having IP67 water-and-dust resistant certification and house fingerprint sensor as well.

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, Nokia P1 is expected to boast 22.6MP snapper with Carl Zeiss lens. It is expected be sold in two storage variants — 128GB and 256GB — for around $800 (approx. €749/Rs.54,360) and $950 (approx. €889/Rs.64,553), respectively.

It also adds that Nokia P1's design language will be similar to Sharp-made Aquos Xx3 phone.

If Nokia P1, when launched, features Aquos Xx3 phone's design language, it will be a PR nightmare for Nokia, which is eyeing to make a full-fledged comeback to the smartphone business.

