Amazon India is hosting a five-day long exclusive sale called "Nokia Mobile Week" between January 8 and January 12. During the campaign, Amazon will be offering discounts on the Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 smartphones along with exciting cashback and exchange offers on both the phones.

Additionally, ICICI credit card holders can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on purchase of both the phones using an ICICI Bank credit card. This offer is applicable only once per card.

Nokia 6, which was launched last year, is sold for around Rs 14,199 on Amazon.in, whereas the Nokia 8 - which is Nokia's flagship smartphone - carries a premium price tag of Rs 36,999. However, both these phones can be purchased for lesser prices by availing Amazon's exciting cashback, exchange and bank offers. Let's find out how.

Nokia 6 offers during Amazon India Nokia Mobile Week:

On the Nokia 6, Amazon.in is providing an additional Rs 1,000 discount on exchange of older smartphones with up to Rs 12,779 off. Which means, depending on the phone you choose to exchange, the Nokia 6 can be had for as low as Rs 2,200.

In addition to that, using an ICICI Bank credit card, buyers can avail flat Rs 1,500 off at the time of checkout. The offer is applicable only once per card and on purchase of just one phone.

The ICICI Bank discount is valid even if the phone is bought in an exchange, but only if the amount to be paid is greater than Rs 10,000 even after applying the exchange value.

Nokia 8 offers during Amazon India Nokia Mobile Week:

On the Nokia 8, however, there is no additional discount on exchange. Instead, buyers are entitled to Rs 2,000 cashback in the form of Amazon Pay Balance on payment using any prepaid method on Amazon.in.

The cashback amount of Rs 2,000 will be credited to the buyer's registered Amazon account (as Amazon Pay Balance) within 3 days from the date of shipping.

(Note: You can choose the exchange offer, but there's no additional discount).

Likewise, ICICI credit card holders can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on purchase of the Nokia 8 using an ICICI Bank credit card. This amount will be deducted at checkout upon entering valid credit card credentials and is applicable even when the phone is bought with an exchange.

The Nokia 6 went on its first sale in India back in August 2017 and was launched for Rs 14,999. It comes with a 5.5-inch display, 16MP rear camera, 8MP front cameras, 3GB RAM and 32GB odf expandable storage. The smartphone is sold in three colour options – Matte Black, Copper and Tempered Blue.

As far as the Nokia 8 is concerned, it was launched in India in October 2017. The high-end smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage and is available in three colours – Tempered Blue, Polished Black and Copper.

Meanwhile, Amazon India hosted its first "Nokia Mobile Week" campaign back in November last year, with special cashback offers on the Nokia 6 and Nokia 8.

