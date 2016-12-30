Earlier in the month, images of Nokia's two phones, E1 and D1C series, leaked online. Now, the Nokia model TC-1000 understood to be the E1 has got listed on the Chinese government-run telecom regulatory site.

Nokia E1 (TC-1000) manufactured by HMD Global Oy has received China Compulsory Certification (3C) and shown to support TD-LTE network and 5V/2A charging standard. With no hint of fast charging capability, it looks like Nokia E1 might be either a mid-tier or entry-level phone, not a flagship series one, as previously rumoured. Other key features of the device such as screen-size, processor, RAM, storage and battery are yet to be ascertained.

As per reliable reports, Nokia partner HDM Global is working on 5 handsets with screen sizes ranging from 5.0 inches to 5.7 inches, and having WQHD (2560x1440p) or full HD (1920x1080p).

Among them, Nokia D1C series will be retailed in mid-range segment and will be unveiled first at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017. And, the rest including the flagship Nokia P are expected to be released in the second and third quarter of 2017.

Nokia D1C is said to come in two variants based on the screen size and system configuration.

The 5.0-inch Nokia D1C is said to feature full HD (1920x1080p) display, Android Nougat OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core (Cortex-A53 x 8) CPU with Adreno 505 graphics engine, 2GB RAM, 16GB inbuilt storage, 13MP primary camera on the back and an 8MP snapper on the front. It is expected to cost around $150 (€144/Rs. 10,220).

The 5.5-inch Nokia D1C variant too features almost the same internal hardware, but differs in three aspects. The key difference is that the bigger model will have a superior 16MP camera, 3GB RAM and higher battery capacity. It is said to set you back by around $200 (€191/Rs. 13,627).

