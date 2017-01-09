Earlier in the week, Nokia E1 (model number: TA-1000) secured China Compulsory Certification (3C) and now, the device's key features leaked online.

Nokia E1 is said to feature either 5.3/5.3-inch screen having HD (1280x720p) resolution and comes with 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 quad-core CPU backed by Adreno 308 GPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

It is also said to house a 13MP primary camera on the back and a 5MP snapper on the front, Nokia Power User (NPU) reported citing reliable sources.

Going by the specification list, Nokia E1 is an entry-level phone similar to the Xiaomi's popular Redmi 3S series. If priced appropriately, Nokia will stir up huge storm in the smartphone market especially in emerging markets like India, where more than 60 percent of the population are still using features and are expected to upgrade to smartphones.

Nokia is expected to unveil new smartphones at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in late February and we believe the company is most likely to showcase E1 series and also mid-range D1C next month.

It has to be noted, E1 and D1C are two of the many phones to be announced this year. Rumour has it that Nokia-brand phone maker HMD Global Oy is working on six to seven phones.

Watch this space for latest news on Nokia and MWC 2017.

