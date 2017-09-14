HMD Global, which licenses Nokia's brand, is apparently gearing up to launch a new Nokia-branded budget smartphone soon. The rumoured Nokia 2 entry-level handset, which had recently received certification from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US, is now expected to feature a massive 4,000mAh battery.

The battery specifications revealed by the FCC documents suggest that with the 4,000mAh battery, the Nokia 2 could become the largest battery-enabled Android phone from the Finnish company. If turns out to be true, the battery will reportedly allow the phone to last for nearly two days on a single charge.

The FCC certification earlier had revealed that the Nokia 2 would be available in four variants. The TA-1007 and TA-1029 Nokia 2 models will be single-SIM and dual-SIM editions supporting LTE bands 5, 7 and 38. The TA-1035 and TA-1023 models, on the other hand, will be single-SIM and dual-SIM editions supporting LTE bands 2, 4, 7, 12, 17 and 38.

Here's a look at one of the mentions: pic.twitter.com/k8az9xmd4u — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 13, 2017

A recent report also revealed that HMD Global has enabled LTE band 5 on TA-1035 and TA-1023 variants of the Nokia 2 with the help of software update.

According to some previous rumours, the Nokia 2 may look similar to the Nokia 3. The device could sport a 5-inch HD screen (720 x 1280 pixels) while it could be powered by the Snapdragon 212 chipset, coupled with 1GB of RAM.

A stock version of Android Nougat is likely to run the show on the Nokia 2, which could feature an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. The phone is unlikely to come with a fingerprint sensor.

When it comes to price, the Nokia 2 is expected to be cheaper than the Nokia 3, which costs around $130. In addition to an entry-level phone, HMD Global is also rumoured to launch the next-generation flagship Android smartphone, dubbed the Nokia 9.

Speculated to be a bigger edition of the Nokia 8 with a full screen design, the Nokia 9 is rumoured to hit markets before the end of this year.