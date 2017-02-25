Even though Nokia 6, the first ever Android-powered Nokia phone is already released in China, HMD Global Oy, the official licensee of the Finnish company, will be making a big splash in Barcelona, as it plans to showcase the international Nokia phones.
Besides top honchos of HMD Global Oy, Nokia's CEO Rajeev Suri will also be there to present the keynote speech at MWC 2017.
The Nokia's product launch event is scheduled to go kick off at 16:30 CET local time (9:00 pm IST) on Sunday, February 26, at Museum of Contemporary Art, Placa Dels Angels, Barcelona.
Nokia has made special arrangements to livestream the event on its social media page for the entire world to see. It will also be using Nokia OZO 360-degree VR camera to webcast the programme in 3D.
Furthermore, it has even incorporated a product launch timings' reminder app on its official Facebook page for fans.
HMD Global's Nokia product launch event: What to expect
Though Nokia and HMD Global Oy are tight-lipped about the name of the products to be launched in Barcelona, but several reliable reports have indicated that at least four mobile phones, among them — three Android smartphones—Nokia 6 (international), sub-variant Nokia 5 and an entry-level Nokia 3, and the fourth being the upgraded version of the iconic Nokia 3310 feature phone will make their debut on Sunday.
Besides mobile phones, there will launch of co-branded Witherings' smart health connected devices like fitness trackers, as well.
Nokia Android phones' launch timing details:
|City
|Time
|Time-Zone
|Barcelona (Spain)
|Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 16:30 pm
|CET
|New York (U.S.A. - New York)
|Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 10:30 am
|EST
|San Diego (U.S.A. – California)
|Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 07:30 am
|PST
|Ottawa (Canada- Ontario)
|Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 10:30 am
|EDT
|Rio de Janeiro (Brazil – Rio de Janeiro)
|Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 12:30 pm
|BRT
|London (United Kingdom – England)
|Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 15:30 pm
|GMT
|Paris (France)
|Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 16:30 pm
|CET
|Barcelona
|Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 16:30 pm
|CET
|Berlin (Germany)
|Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 16:30 pm
|CET
|Amsterdam (Netherlands)
|Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 16:30 pm
|CET
|Johannesburg (South Africa)
|Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 17:30 pm
|SAST
|Moscow (Russia)
|Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 18:30 pm
|MSK
|Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi)
|Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 19:30 pm
|GST
|Islamabad (Pakistan)
|Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 20:30 pm
|PKT
|New Delhi (India – New Delhi)
|Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 21:00 pm
|IST
|Indonesia (Jakarta)
|Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 22:30 pm
|WIB
|Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality)
|Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 23:30 pm
|CST
|Hong Kong (Hong Kong)
|Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 23:30 pm
|HKT
|Singapore (Singapore)
|Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 23:30 pm
|SGT
|Taipei (Taiwan)
|Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 23:30 pm
|CST
|Seoul (South Korea)
|Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 00:30 am
|KST
|Tokyo (Japan)
|Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 00:30 am
|JST
|Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory)
|Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 02:30 am
|AEDT
How to watch Samsung Nokia Android phones' launch live on Mobile and smart TVs
Mobile users just need to open YouTube app and go to Nokia's official page at the time of unveiling. Interested readers can also try casting it on smart TVs, provided it has the YouTube application.
Go to YouTube app on your Android phone and open Nokia's official page and tap the curved square shaped icon and you are good to go.
[Note: Your phone and the smart TV should be connected to same Wi-Fi router]
How to watch Nokia Android phones' launch live on the PC:
1. Head to Nokia's official YouTube channel when the event begins.
Note:
For 2D viewing, head to Facebook
For 3D-based 360 degree viewing, head to YouTube