HMD Global is using the prominent brand name of Nokia to bring back the lost love for phones that people once had, and so far everything looks promising – all thanks to Nokia 6. But Nokia is going to be the center of attraction in the smartphone category throughout this year, as the maker has several devices lined up.

Now, Nokia dropped two major hints on China's social networking site Weibo about its upcoming smartphones. One of the bigger ones is Nokia flagship with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 chipset, NokiaPowerUser reported.

If you are already on the edge of your seat, hoping to see the high-end Nokia smartphone, we'd advise you to get comfortable. The Snapdragon 835-powered smartphone isn't going to come out anytime soon. In fact, it is going to be launched later this year, giving competition to the iPhone 8 and Google Pixel 2 series.

This confirmation coming from Nokia authenticates ongoing rumours about the high-end flagship with Snapdragon 835 CPU – Nokia P1. The handset was recently leaked online with impressive specifications and an official launch set for MWC 2017. Given Nokia's update on the matter, we can easily rule out the possibility of that.

But the leaked specifications make for an impressive handset. According to media reports, the Nokia P1 is said to feature a 5.3-inch 2K display with Gorilla Glass 5, 6GB RAM, 128GB/256GB internal storage, a 3,500mAh battery with fast-charge technology and will be priced around $800 (approx. Rs. 54,500). Well, it looks like Nokia is planning to compete against Apple, Samsung and Google in more than just the hardware aspect.

Another interesting revelation from Nokia's Weibo interaction with a user was about Nokia Windows devices. This is in conflict with Nokia as well as HMD Global's plans to release only Android phones this year. Since the company has mentioned it, there may be a Windows-based smartphone sometime next year.