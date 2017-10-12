HMD Global is expected to launch another trio of Nokia branded smartphones, including Nokia 2, Nokia 7 and Nokia 9, early next year. While we have seen multiple leaked images of the Nokia 2, not much Nokia 9 imagery has surfaced until now as OnLeaks took to Twitter on Wednesday to post renders of the device, providing us a better view of how the phone may finally look like.

The renders, which are based on CAD files of the Nokia 9, suggest that the upcoming device will lack the headphone jack. Instead of the 3.5mm audio jack port, the phone may come with USB Type-C earphones.

In addition, Nokia 9 is also expected to feature a 5.5-inch display with Quad HD resolution, a fingerprint sensor on its back, rear dual cameras and thin bezles. The upcoming Nokia flagship is also speculated to have a dimension of 140.9x72.9x7.5mm, together with an increased thickness of 8.9mm due to camera bump.

Other likely specs include 6GB or 8GB of RAM with 128GB of default storage, and an iris scanner. When it comes to software, the phone is expected to run on Android Oreo.

As for the release, rumours have it that HMD Global will launch all the three new Android phones at the MWC 2018, which is scheduled to take place between 26 February and 1 March in Barcelona.

Meanwhile, HMD Global has reportedly sold over one million Nokia-branded Android smartphones since its revival earlier this year. According to an IDC report, the company shipped 1.5 Million Nokia Android phones in the first half of 2017.

They sold 1.5M Nokia-branded Android smartphones in 1H2017 (Source: IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Aug 2017) @Ewan @ForbesTech https://t.co/cRCZnVphrM — Francisco Jeronimo (@fjeronimo) October 9, 2017

"This certainly confirms that over a million Nokia Android smartphones are active in the market and this doesn't include Nokia 6 from markets like China where Play Store is not officially accessible," Nokia Power User said in a report earlier this week.