Earlier in the month, Nokia 9 specifications got leaked online. Now, the price and release details of HMD Global Oy-made flagship Android phone have surfaced online evoking excitement among fans.

After releasing the mid-tier and entry-level Nokia 6, 5 and 3 series in 120 global regions spread over the second quarter (April-June), HMD Global intends to unveil the marquee Nokia 9 series around late July or early August in Europe for €749, Nokia Power User reported citing reliable source.

As far as the US and Indian markets are concerned, it is expected to set you back by around $699 and Rs. 44,999, respectively.

Nokia 9: What we know so far

The much anticipated Nokia 9 is said to flaunt metallic body on the back with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification. On the front, it will sport a 5.5-inch QHD (1560x1440p) OLED screen having pixel density of more than 540 ppi (pixels per inch).

As far as security features are concerned, Nokia 9, in addition to standard fingerprint sensor, is said to boast Iris scanner integrated with front camera, similar to the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S8 series.

Besides the premium build quality, Nokia 9's high light will be its camera hardware. It is said to house Carl Zeiss-based 22MP dual-lens primary camera on the back and an equally impressive 12MP front snapper with FFC (Flat-Field Correction) system, which helps in capturing high quality in digital images. With FCC, the distortion in 2-D images that are caused by variations in the pixel-to-pixel sensitivity of the detector or by distortions in the optical path can be removed.

Another note worthy feature of Nokia 9 is that it is said to boast proprietary Nokia OZO Audio system, which promises 3D sound experience on headphones and optimized spatial audio playback. It is also said come with three mics for 3D audio recording while shooting videos and support VR (Virtual Reality) head gear for games and videos.

Watch this space for latest updates on Nokia 9.