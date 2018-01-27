After releasing half a dozen smartphones — Nokia 2, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Nokia 7, and Nokia 8 — last year, HMD Global appears to be ready to open its account in 2018 with the flagship Nokia 9. Almost all the details, including key specifications, have been leaked ahead of its launch.

The Finnish company is yet to officially announce the release date of Nokia 9, but it is almost certain that it will be unveiled at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2018 (MCW 2018), which will be held from February 26 to March 1. HMD Global has confirmed its participation at the event.

Moreover, the device has already been certified by 3C certification in China and FCC (Federal Communication Commission), clearing the way for its launch.

Also read: Will Nokia's new flagship really feature 5 lens camera?

Several renders of Nokia 9 have been leaked over the last few days, and the details exposed so far have indicated that it might not be a successor to Nokia 8 but a new smartphone altogether, marking the beginning of a new high-end series, according to AndroidHeadlines.

It is seen with an 18:9 aspect ratio display and curves around the edges similar to Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8.

Leaked images have indicated that the device will boast of a dual-camera setup with dual-LED flash, and the fingerprint sensor could be placed below the camera and not embedded in the physical Home buttons.

According to reports, Nokia 9 will sport a 5.46-inch or 5.5-inch QHD OLED edge-to-edge display with 1,440x2,560 screen resolution, be powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Snapdragon 845 processor, and run the Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.

It is also expected to feature 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), a 13MP+13MP dual camera setup with Zeiss Optics on the rear, and a 13MP front-snapper.