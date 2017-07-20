HMD Global Oy is likely to unveil Nokia 8 as early as July 31 in Europe and leaked specifications have pegged it as a marquee phone. Now, a new report has contradicted the early rumours, as the company is said to announce an actual ultra-flagship dubbed Nokia 9.

Community blog Nokia Power User has claimed Nokia 9 will be the 'Ultimate Flagship' phone of HMD Global Oy for the year 2017, not Nokia 8 series.

Nokia 8 will take on OnePlus 5 and other affordable flagship phones in the market, the blog claimed, citing sources.

Though there is no word on actual launch date of Nokia 9(most likely to happen in late third quarter or early fourth quarter of this year), the flagship will go head-on against top-tier brands such as Samsung Galaxy S8 ( & also soon to be launched Note 8), upcoming Google Pixel 2 (& Pixel XL 2) and Apple's anniversary mobile iPhone 8 series.

Nokia 9 is tipped to come with a near-zero bezel display having dual-curved screen cascading to the edge of the frame. It is said to boast of either 5.5-inch or 5.7-inch screen size having QHD (2K: 2560x1440p) resolution.

As per recently leaked images, the phone is expected to have additional 2.5D/3D glass shield on the front and also a layer of glass on the metal-clad shell on the back.

It is also said to come with IP68 water-and-dust-resistant technology, meaning device owners can take it out for a dip in the swimming pool (freshwater, not sea) and take pictures or make/answer calls for 30 minutes under up to five feet underwater.

As far as security is concerned, Nokia 9 is expected to have physical home button-cum-finger print scanner at the bottom of the display panel and also the front-camera is said to be paired with advanced sensors to work as Iris scanner.

HMD Global Oy, which has already confirmed its collaboration with Carl Zeiss for camera lens in its future Nokia phones, is expected to incorporate state-of-the-art imaging technology in the Nokia 9. Word on the street is the phone will have 13 MP dual-Llns primary camera with Carl-Zeiss optics on the back. On the front, it is said to have a standard 13MP snapper.

Under-the-hood, Nokia 9 is expected to have Snapdragon 835 octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful processor to date and come paired with 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and a 3,000+ mAh battery.

If rumours are to believed, Nokia 9, depending on the region of sale, will be released in three variants— TA-1004, TA-1012, TA-1052— having different LTE bands compatibility, while rest of the key specifications remain the same.

As far as the price is concerned, Nokia 9 will set you back by $699 (roughly €607/Rs. 45,030).

Watch this space for latest news on Nokia products.