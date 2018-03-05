Finnish major HMD Global Oy, which launched four new phones—Nokia 1, Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco edition at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, is reportedly planning two more phones with top-of-the-line hardware later in the year.

Nokia power user blog citing reliable sources, suggested that the HMD Global Oy will be announcing the new Nokia 8 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core, state-of-the-art camera, most probably with Carl Zeiss lens and may come with a 5.5-inch screen. If things go as planned, Nokia 8 Pro is expected to break covers in August 2018.

On the other, HMD Global is also very keen to bring Nokia 9 with a bigger screen, likely to be in the range of 5.7-inch and most importantly will come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, which will allow the company to go beyond the 18:9 aspect ratio.

As far as the internal hardware is concerned, it is also expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor and boast Penta-lens camera on the back.

For those unaware, Penta lens camera, which has been under development for almost year, is expected to be coming in the Nokia 9 series. It is said to have a circular module and house seven holes, among which five will be cameras and the other two will be LED flashlights.

With such setup in place, Nokia 9 is guaranteed to capture best possible pictures at any possible light conditions from pitch dark to a bright sunny afternoon or in the low-light indoor environment. Going by the features, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, which recently got crowned as the best camera phone in the market by the DxOMark, may not last long, as Nokia 9 is expected to debut in September 2018.