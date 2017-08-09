At a time when HMD Global's highly-anticipated Nokia 8 is just a week away from its August 16 unveiling, a set of new leaks has offered some more details about the upcoming handset's key specs. Codenamed Heart, the Nokia 8 is claimed to be the company's next flagship Nokia-branded phone, and was recently spotted on Geekbench running Android O.

Although we already know that the Nokia 8 is likely to feature a 13MP dual-camera setup with Zeiss branding on its back, there was some confusion around whether the phone's front camera will be able to take selfies with good image quality.

According to PhoneArena, the Nokia 8's front camera will indeed be a selfie expert with a 13-megapixel camera se sensor. The report also said that the handset's front camera will also be able to shoot 4K videos.

Meanwhile, photos of the Nokia 8 with benchmark results also appeared online on Tuesday. The photos, originated from Chinese social media app WeChat, showed the model number TA-1012, which was one of the three model numbers -- TA-1004, TA-1012, and TA-1052 – listed in a previous AnTuTu benchmark leak.

Other than the model number, the latest benchmark leak also reaffirmed specs that we are already aware of: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM and a QHD display. Although the leak didn't include any screen size, it did say that the phone's display would have a pixel density of 559 pixels per inch, which indicates that the Nokia 8 may have a 5.25-inch (diagonal) display.

According to rumours, the Nokia 8 may cost around €520 (around Rs. 39,000) in Europe. Recently, Romanian Vodafone's official website accidentally listed the Nokia 8 for €434.81 (around Rs. 32,500). With inclusion of VAT, the amount would be €517.42 (around Rs.38,700).

When it comes to the latest leaked images, the phone -- although pictured in poor lighting conditions -- appears similar to the one that HMD Global itself teased on Nokia's Cat Day celebration video on Tuesday.

The phone also reportedly appeared on the official Nokia website in China last month. However, it was immediately taken out by the company after the word spread like wildfire.