Samsung, LG, Sony and OnePlus have already started the flagship smartphone battle, but the race isn't complete without Apple's participation. This year, the race to win the best smartphone of 2017 title is tougher as a new participant is expected to join.

HMD Global has revived the Nokia brand to bring some interesting smartphones so far. The product lineup will expand further as the best is yet to come.

According to reports, Nokia 8 is likely to join the flagship race this year even before the long-rumoured Nokia 9. But the descended numerical won't compromise on the features Nokia 8 will pack to compete against the rivals such as Apple and Samsung.

Since the iPhone 8 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of this year, let's take a look how the Nokia 8 will fair against it.

Design and Display

Marking the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone, Apple is likely to announce the iPhone 8 with significant changes. Apple's 2017 flagship is likely to have the highest screen-to-body ratio with OLED display, which will be the biggest transformation in the history of iPhones.

In addition, the iPhone 8 will undergo a makeover, featuring a glass and metal body. This will earn the smartphone much-needed certification for water and dust resistance. Also, the fingerprint sensor is likely to go to the back of the phone due to lack of space in the front and technology to integrate it into the display.

#iPhone8 "Touch ID on the back" version.



Not so bad as I thought at first.. :D pic.twitter.com/6RwpY1Q8eE — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) July 6, 2017

On the other hand, Nokia 8 won't fall far behind the iPhone 8 in terms of looks. Leaked image of the flagship suggests bezel-less design with a 6-inch 2K display and a metal unibody. This will give it a premium look and feel, enough to make it an iPhone-competitor.

Camera

Apple iPhone 7 Plus has an impressive camera, thanks to the dual lens setup. But the iPhone 8 is expected to be better. Leaked renders of iPhone 8 prototypes have suggested a horizontally aligned dual camera setup for better imaging than the vertically placed cameras in the iPhone 7 Plus.

But I still believe this is the 10th anniversary OLED iPhone. pic.twitter.com/enxSVB1vfB — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) July 5, 2017

The front camera is going to get a massive boost with facial and gesture recognizable sensors to enable improved 3D iris scanning feature, which wont be fooled with a photograph.

Other features include 3D imaging to enable AR-based games.

Nokia, however, will take a page from its own book to make a state-of-the-art camera. In partnership with Carl Zeiss – the renowned camera sensor maker – Nokia 8 is expected to have a capable 23MP sensor or a dual camera setup at the back.

On the front, there is going to be a 12MP sensor, which will also have 3D imaging capabilities to accommodate iris-scanning feature.

Performance

It doesn't take a genius to figure out that the next iPhone will have an upgraded chipset from Apple. The current-gen iPhones are powered by A10 chipset whereas the upcoming iPhone 8 will boast A11 chip under the hood. The handset will also pack 3GB RAM, iOS 11 software and standard storage options up to 256GB.

Nokia 8 will go with the industry standards and pack a Snapdragon 835 chipset. The high-performing CPU will be paired with at least 6GB of RAM to enable seamless multi-tasking and high-graphics gaming. To say the least, it will be at par with iPhone 8 and other flagships of 2017.

Battery

More than the size, battery optimization in smartphones plays an important role. While Apple will try to achieve a full day of battery life in its iPhone 8, it is also expected to bag crucial upgrade. The iPhone 8 will likely support wireless charging, which will be capable of charging itself from up to 15 feet distance of the charging station. If true, this will be a revolutionary change, and we cannot wait to check it out.

Nokia 8 is rumoured to have a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging technology to give you at least one day of usage. There's no word on wireless charging, but the handset will have a USB Type-C port.

Release date

Apple follows a preset timeline for releasing a new iPhone in September every year. We don't see any reason why the iPhone 8 will be different. The exact release date is a matter of mystery, but we'll find that out closer to the launch.

Anticipating fans can expect Nokia 8 much before iPhone 8, but its exact release remains unknown. Some reports have suggested a July-launch for the phone, but we remain skeptical.

Pricing

If the reports are to be believed, Nokia 8 will have an advantage over iPhone 8 with pricing. The word is that it will cost around ¥3188, which is around $469. The same cannot be said about the iPhone 8. It is expected to be around $1,000 as it will be a premium variant in addition to the cheaper iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus Apple will launch simultaneously.