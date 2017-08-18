HMD Global has finally announced the much-hyped Nokia 8, but it is expected to be available for purchase in select countries only in the month of September. It is not known when it will be released in India.

The Nokia 8 is priced at €599 (around $706/Rs.45,200), which means it will compete with the likes of OnePlus 5, which is priced at $479 (Rs. 32,999) for the 6GB RAM+64GB storage model and $539 (Rs 37,999) for the 8GB RAM+128GB ROM variant. It will also have to compete with Apple's iPhone 7, which is priced at $649 (Rs 45,559) for the 32GB model, $749 (Rs 55,351) for 128GB, and $849 (Rs 62,999) for 256GB variant.

The Nokia 8 features a 5.3-inch IPS LCD QHD screen with 2,560x1,440 pixels (554 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, a 4GB RAM, a 64GB storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card, and a 3,090mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

In terms of camera, the device has a dual 13MP (Colour + OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) and 13MP (Mono) main cameras with 1.12µm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 76.9-degree, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), IR (infrared) range finder, and dual tone flash. It also mounts a 13MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, 78.4-degree field of view, display flash, and PDAF.

The device is rich in features but can it beat other smartphones like iPhone 7 and OnePlus 5 that are currently available in the market? Here are the specifications of the handsets to help you buy one that suits your taste and budget:

Apple iPhone 7 Specifications

The device has a 4.7-inch (diagonal) LED‑backlit widescreen with Retina HD and 1,334x750p resolution (326 ppi pixel density), a 64-bit architecture-based A10 Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor, an iOS 10.0.1 operating system (upgradable to iOS 10.3.2), a 2GB RAM, a 32GB/128GB/256GB internal memory (no microSD card slot), and a 1,960mAh battery.

It mounts a 12MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, digital zoom (up to 5x), Optical image Stabilisation, six-element lens, and Quad-LED True Tone flash, and a 7MP front-snapper with ƒ/2.2 aperture and auto image stabilization.

OnePlus 5 Specifications

The handset sports a 5.5-inch full HD Optic AMOLED screen with 1,920x1,080 pixel (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, run on an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, and comes packed with a 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage (no microSD card slot).

In terms of camera, it has a dual 16MP Sony sensor (IMX 398) with f/1.7 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size, EIS (Electronic Optic Stabilisation), DCAF + 20MP telephoto Sony sensor (IMX 350) with f/2.6 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and dual-tone LED flash, and a 16MP selfie camera with Sony sensor (IMX 371), f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, and fixed autofocus. It also has a 3,300mAh (non-removable) battery with Dash Charge technology (5V, 4A).