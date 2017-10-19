After months of speculations, HMD Global Oy finally pulled the wraps off the much awaited Nokia 7 in Beijing.

As the name suggests, Nokia 7 is a low-end model of flagship Nokia 8, but the design, build quality and camera hardware are comparably better than its rivals in the mid-range segment.

Metal-clad Nokia 7 comes with 5.2-inch full HD LCD IPS screen having 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass shield. Inside, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core backed by Adreno 508 graphics engine, 4GB/6GB LPPDDR4 RAM, 64GB internal storage and a 3,000mAh battery.

As far as the camera is concerned, it boasts feature-rich 16MP shooter with Carl Zeiss lens, f/1.8 aperture, 4K video recording capability and a 5MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree Field-Of-View (FOV).

Like Nokia 8, the new mid-range phone also boasts Bothie feature. It allows users to record videos and take images simultaneously from the front and the back via Dual-Sight mode.

Device owners can also live-stream front-back videos with split-screen on Facebook. We believe this feature will be a huge hit among social media-savvy millennials.

It also features OZO audio system, NFC (Near Field Communication) and advanced Bluetooth v5.0 technology that allows wireless connectivity with two different Bluetooth-enabled portable speakers and also data transfer speed of 2mbps.

"To some people, a smartphone is purely functional, to others, it's a vital luxury accessory, a cannot-live-without partner that reflects so much of their personal style and lifestyle. Nokia 7 is a design-led style-icon that doesn't compromise on functionality. We've packed in our latest innovations, like Dual-Sight, which gave rise to the Bothie phenomenon – a culturally relevant feature that has captured the imaginations of content creators around the world. Unique capabilities and iconic style encapsulate Nokia 7," Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, said in a statement.

Nokia 7 price and availability details:

Nokia 7 will be initially made available in China in two configurations: 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM for ¥2,499(approx. $377/€319/Rs 24, 519) and ¥2,699(approx. $407/€345/Rs 26,481) from October 24 onwards. They can be pre-ordered now on JD.com, Suning and Tmall.

As of now, there is no word on when the company will release Nokia 7 outside China.

Key specifications of Nokia 7: