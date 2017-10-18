Nokia 6 had received the incremental update v7.1.2 Nougat earlier in month, leading many to believe that other models -- Nokia 5, 3 and 8 series -- would also get the firmware soon, but a new report has emerged that the flagship Nokia 8 will skip it and get to taste Google's latest OS.

Technology blog Nokia Power User, citing reliable company insider, has claimed that Nokia 8 will directly get Google's latest Android 8.0 Oreo. The company has already commenced beta testing of the software and if things go as planned, flagship phone will receive the public version of the firmware by the end of October or early November.

What's coming in Android Oreo update?

Android Oreo brings several improvements over the 2016 series Android Nougat software, such as faster booting time, extended battery life, more fluid experiences to phones, latest security patches via Google Play Protect that automatically checks malware inside all the applications installed on the mobile.

Another key aspect of Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant boot loops.

Android Oreo also comes with numerous new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen — like a complete address — users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

