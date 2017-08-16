After months of speculations, HMD Global Oy's much-anticipated flagship phone Nokia 8 is all set to break covers in London on August 16.

Going by the recent reports, Nokia 8 is shaping to be a formidable marquee Android phone on par with LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 among others and the camera hardware is touted to be one of the best in the market.

To provide a better perspective, we have leafed through several reliable sources and came up with a list of the most expected features, price and also when the Nokia 8 will be made available in the market.

Nokia 8: Design and Display

As per the recently leaked images, Nokia 8 looks (front & back) a tad similar to Nokia 5. It is seen to boast a 2.5D curved glass and on the top, it has the camera on the left corner with speaker-line beside, and just below it, there is a capsule shape sensor. We also see the Nokia branding on the right side.

At the bottom, it houses the physical home button-cum-fingerprint sensor in the shape of a curved rectangle and touch-based keys—Back (triangle-shaped) on the left and Recents (square-shaped) on the right.

On the back, Nokia 8 will have a smooth high-grade metal shell and additional metal strip on top in the shape of an elongated rectangular capsule with curved edges similar to the Nokia 5, but it will house two cameras with LED flash and sensors, most probably laser autofocus. It also features 'Nokia' branding (vertically aligned) below the camera module.

On the front, it is expected to sport a 5.7-inch QHD (2K: 2560x1440p) screen with Gorilla Glass 5 shield with 2.5D curved glass on the edges.

Nokia 8 is said to measure 151.55mm in height (diagonal) and 73.7 mm wide.

Nokia 8: Processor, RAM and Storage

It is expected to come packed with Snapdragon 835 octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful processor to date, and will be backed by 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage.

Like the Nokia 6,5 and 3 series, the upcoming Nokia 8 will also run pure Android OS and interestingly, it is said to be the first non-pixel phone to come with the latest Android O out-of-the-box.

Nokia 8: Camera

HMD Global Oy has already confirmed that they have renewed its ties with globally renowned optic firm Carl Zeiss and we are certain that Nokia 8 will be the company's first 2017-series phone to house state-of-the-art Carl Zeiss camera sensors.

Recent reports have indicated Nokia 8 will come with two 13MP cameras on the back and the front too, it is said to house top-notch 13MP selfie shooter with 4K video recording capabilities.

Nokia 8: Battery

Nokia 8 is said to house Li-ion based battery, most probably having 3,300mAh minimum (or more) capacity with Type C v3.1 USB charging port with fast charging capabilities.

Other expected features include Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0 and A-GPS/GLONASS support.

Nokia 8: Price and release date details

Word on the street is that Nokia 8 will be priced around €589 (roughly $675/ Rs 43,416) and hit stores initially in Scandinavian regions of Europe, most probably in September.

It will be made available in three colour options: Tempered Blue, Silver (Steel) and Copper Gold.