HMD's flagship Nokia 8 is all set to hit the retail shelves in the UK as per the recent confirmation by the local retailer Clove.

The handset is already up for pre-orders in select European countries including Poland, Switzerland and Norway, besides Australia wherein the shipments are expected to start from September 7.

There is no official price listing available for the flagship phone on Clove UK. However, the handset is expected to release in four different colour options as per the product listing on the retailer site.

Prospective buyers may go ahead and register their interest for Nokia 8 on the retailer page here. We just hope that the pre-orders will soon commence on the Clove UK site as the user registrations pile up in due time.

Nokia 8 pricing and availability

Nokia 8 is likely to be priced around €599 in line with the estimated global launch price. Some German retailers have reportedly slashed the price of Nokia 8 and hence the phone is now listed for €577 on German carrier O2 and for €579 on Mobilcom Debitel with the deliveries expected to commence on September 6.

The HMD flagship phone is also up for pre-orders via megafon.ru in Russia at a discounted price tag of €573 and it will be available in Copper, Tempered Blue, Silver and Polished Blue.

Given the declining price trend in Europe, Nokia 8 is expected to sell at a cheaper price in India. The handset is expected to hit the Indian retail market sometime in early October.

Nokia 8 confirmed specifications

Clove UK has officially confirmed the full list of specifications for HMD Global's flagship phone as listed below: