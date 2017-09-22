When Nokia 6 went on its first-ever online sale on Amazon.in on August 29, it went out-of-stock within seconds. Now, HMD Global is set to launch Nokia 8 in India on September 26. But before that, will India get the 6GB RAM verison that is reportedly heading to the US?

According to a report on NokiaPowerUser, a modified variant of Nokia 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage has been spotted on US FCC certification site, meaning that Nokia 8 will be competing with the likes of Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8+ and OnePlus 5, which also pack 6GB RAM.

"Now, HMD Global has modified Nokia 8 variants TA-1004 and TA-1012 listings for US market and has added 6GB RAM+128GB ROM to the existing certifications," the report read. In accordance with US standards, ANT+ feature and WCDMA Band IV have also been added in the US-bound version.

Just last month, Nokia's Chinese-owner HMD Global unveiled Nokia 8 at an event in London. When HMD Global positioned Nokia 8 as its flagship smartphone, it was criticized for launching a flagship with 4GB RAM at a time when most manufacturers have moved on to 6GB RAM for their flagship devices. But now, it looks like Nokia has other plans for the US and Chinese markets.

Meanwhile in India, HMD Global has sent out invites for Nokia 8 launch event that will be held on September 26. "There are two sides to every story. Don't miss out on yours. Join us foe unveiling the next milestone of Nokia Phones", the invite reads.

The yet-to-be-launched flagship device has an impressive specs sheet. Nokia 8 will sport a 5.3 inch or 5.5 inch IPS display, depending on the 4GB RAM version or the 6GB RAM version. It will be powered by the same top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor that powers the Galaxy Note 8. The 4GB RAM variant comes with 64GB memory with an option to expand up to 256GB via miscoSD card. On the photography front, Nokia 8 has a dual 13MP+13MP camera with Zeiss Optics on the back and a 13MP camera up front.

Nokia 8 currently retails for around £499 in the UK, which translates to around Rs. 44,000. Buyers can expect a similar price-tag when the phone lands in India. At the moment, it looks unlikely that Nokia will launch the 6GB RAM option in India, but only time will tell.