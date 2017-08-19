Thanks to HMD Global, Nokia is back in the smartphone race and it has done fairly well so far. After Nokia 3310, Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6, the company decided to bring a premium smartphone to compete against the flagships.

Nokia 8 was launched this week in London and aims to bring a new sense of user experience in the premium smartphone space. The handset was launched at €599 with global availability in early September. But some retailers and operators in some European countries have jumped the gun and started taking orders for Nokia 8.

While the pre-booking of Nokia 8 doesn't come as a surprise, what really astounded us is its price, which is lower than previously announced. Consumers benefit from this as the Nokia 8 won't be as expensive as HMD originally announced.

Ignoring the €599 price tag attached to Nokia 8, German carriers O2 and Mobilcom Debitel have the phone listed for €577 and €579, respectively, ZDNet reported. O2 is making an irresistible offer for those who pre-order the phone. The carrier is giving away a free Nokia Steel smartwatch, which alone costs €129.95. Deliveries will begin on September 6.

HMD Global has tied up with Deutsche Telekom, Media Markt, Saturn and Amazon in Germany for the sale of Nokia 8, but the phone hasn't been listed on these sources just yet.

Other than Germany, Nokia 8 is available for pre-orders in Russia for a discounted price of €573 via megafon.ru, Nokia Mod reported. The phone is listed in all four colours, Polished Blue, Copper, Tempered Blue and Silver.

If this is the trend that is being followed across Europe, which we will know for sure by next month, it is possible that a cheaper price for the Nokia 8 will be available in other countries too. Nokia 8 is confirmed to arrive in India in early October, which is when we will know if the low price applies for this market as well.

By the specifications, Nokia 8 hasn't seized to impress. There's a dual 13MP+13MP rear camera setup, a 13MP front snapper, splash-proof aluminium unibody and a 5.3-inch 2K display with Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the phone packs a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3,090mAh battery.