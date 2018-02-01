HMD Global, the company that holds the rights for the Nokia brand, has slashed the prices of two of its smartphones in India – the Nokia 5 and the flagship Nokia 8.

Following the price cut, the Nokia 5, which was launched last year at Rs 13,499, is available for Rs 12,499, and the Nokia 8, launched at Rs 36,999, will be up for grabs for as low as Rs 28,999 from February 1, 2018.

The price cut information was first revealed by a Mumbai-based offline retailer, Mahesh Telecom, which tweeted the price drop on its official Twitter handle on February 1.

The phones have already started selling at the revised prices in the offline market, and even e-commerce site Amazon India has listed the Nokia 8 for Rs 28,999. Meanwhile, Flipkart is yet to revise the price of the Nokia 8 at the time of writing this story.

While the Nokia 5 usually retails anywhere between Rs 12,000 to Rs 13,499, this is the first time that we are seeing such a big discount (Rs 8,000) on the Nokia 8. However, it's interesting to note that the latest price drop comes just weeks ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 event, where HMD Global is expected to launch new models including the Nokia 9.

Talking about the phones, the Nokia 5 is, by all means, a mid-range device, and the Nokia 8 is HMD Global's top dog right now both in terms of specs as well as price. The Nokia 8 comes with an all-metal construction utilising 6000 series aluminium and sports a polished look which makes it all the more premium.

Nokia 8 Specifications

In terms of the raw specs, the Nokia 8 sports a 5.3-inch quad HD IPS display with a resolution of 1440x2560 pixels along with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Sadly, the display employs the conventional 16:9 aspect ratio, unlike most recent smartphones that sport 18:9 displays.

The Nokia 8 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core chipset that's mated to 4 gigs of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable further by up to 256 GB via hybrid microSD card slot.

In terms of photography, the Nokia flagship features a dual rear camera setup with two 13MP sensors – one RGB and one monochrome – that comes with optical image stabilisation, laser autofocus, PDAF and Zeiss optics. Both the sensors have an f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 76.9-degree wide-angle lens, along with a dual LED flash and IR rangefinder.

The front camera too is a 13MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens, PDAF, 78.4 degree wide-angle lens and comes with Zeiss optics. The highlighting of the Nokia 8's camera is that it comes pre-loaded with a 'bothie' mode that allows users to capture photos or videos using the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

The phone also packs Nokia OZO Audio spatial 360-degree audio technology that uses three built-in microphones to record 360-degree sound.

The Nokia 8 is IP54-rated water and dust resistant and is backed by a 3090mAh battery and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging.

The dual SIM device runs near-stock Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and has also received the Android 8.0 Oreo update.

Nokia 5 Specifications

The Nokia 5 is a mid-range smartphone that sits between the Nokia 3 and the popular Nokia 6 in its current line up and sports a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC that's coupled with 3GB of RAM and 16Gb of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128Gb via a microSD card.

The smartphone packs a single 13MP rear camera unit with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and dual tone LED flash. Up at the front, it houses an 8MP autofocus camera also with f/2.0 aperture and an 84-degree wide field-of-view lens.

The Nokia 5 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and is upgradeable to Android Oreo. It is backed by a 3000mAh battery.