Having already launched Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6, HMD Global, which revived the dying Finnish mobile phone manufacturer, is said to be getting ready to launch three more devices. These smartphones, namely Nokia 7, Nokia 8 and Nokia 9, are expected to be out in the next few months. Now, sketches of smartphones believed to be Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 have been spotted online, giving a good picture of its design.

Sketches of two Nokia devices, believed to be Nokia 8 and Nokia 9, have been published on NokiaPowerUser website, although their authenticity is not known. Both the devices have dual cameras at the back and bezel-less front design.

In the sketches, Nokia 8 has a big screen with no bezel on the sides and narrow ones on the top and bottom. It has a fingerprint scanner at the bottom of the screen. On the other hand, the fingerprint scanner has been moved to the back for Nokia 9, which means a bigger display. It seems the handsets will look like Sony Xperia series from afar.

Nokia 8 is expected to flaunt a QHD display with 2,560x1,440p screen resolution, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, run Android Nougat operating system and mount camera by Carl Zeiss.

Nokia 9 is expected to feature a 5.5-inch QHD OLED display with a 1,440x2,560 resolution, IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, a fingerprint scanner, an iris scanner and an OZO audio. It is also reportedly coming with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, an Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS, a 6GB RAM, a 64GB/128GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), a 22MP PDAF with Zeiss optics, a 12MP front-snapper, and a 3,800mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.