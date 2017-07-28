HMD Global Oy had earlier in the month announced its decision to reunite with Nokia's old partner Carl Zeiss, who previously supplied camera lens for Nokia's iconic Lumia phones. And now, a new report claims that the upcoming devices will share more camera features than what is being anticipated.

It has come to light (via Nokia Power User) that HMD Global now owns close to 500 Nokia trademark patents including Lumia Camera UI, which was previously owned by Microsoft when it acquired Nokia in 2014.

The revelation has led many to believe that the soon-to-be-launched Nokia 8 will come with a top-notch camera having Carl Zeiss lens and feature-rich Lumia Camera UI.

Back then in early 2010s, Nokia Lumia series, barring the Windows OS, was best known for its intuitive and user-friendly camera app. Its iconic curved line-based options were a huge hit among device users.

The recently launched Android-powered Nokia 6, 5, 3, came with good camera module fit for the price-range, but they have uninspiring native camera apps. Now, that the Lumia Camera UI trademark is passed on to HMD Global Oy, it is most likely to come in the Nokia 8, which is also rumoured to come with Carl Zeiss lens.

Sadly, Nokia's high-end hardware related PureView (camera imaging), display-based PureMotion and ClearBlack technology are still with Microsoft, which we believe the Redmond-based company is saving for the rumoured Surface phone.

Nokia 8: What we know so far

The upcoming Nokia 8 is expected to flaunt full-metal uni-body design language with 5.7-inch QHD (2K: 2560x1440p) screen on the front. On the back, it is said to house top-notch dual-camera module with Carl Zeiss lens.

They will also have Snapdragon 835 octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful processor to date, and will be backed by 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage.

As far as the camera is concerned, Nokia 8 is expected to come with dual-camera on the back and if the aforementioned reports are to be believed, it will be supported by Carl Zeiss lens and Lumia camera interface. On the front, it is expected to have either 5MP or 8MP snapper.

The word on the street is that Nokia 8 will cost around €589 (roughly $675/ Rs.43,416).

The company has confirmed to host product launch event on August 16 in London and Nokia 8 is expected to hog the limelight.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on HMD Global Oy's Nokia products.