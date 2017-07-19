Several leaked images of Nokia 8 have surfaced online revealing design elements of the long-rumoured HMD Global flagship smartphone.

Twitter spy Evan Blass (@evleaks) known for his near-accurate scoops on unannounced smartphones has leaked two colour variants —Tempered Blue and Silver — of Nokia 8.

Both the models look stunning, but the interesting thing to note about Nokia 8 is that its rear-side is strikingly similar to the mid-range Nokia 5. It flaunts a smooth metallic body with visually appealing a metallic plate vertically aligned in the middle containing the camera module with LED flash below. But, the key difference is that it has two cameras placed one above the other with Iconic (Carl) ZEISS engraving and below, a raven-hued circular space, which we believe it to be the laser-emitting auto focus sensor and dual-tone LED flash below. It is followed by bold Nokia engraving (vertically typed) at the centre of the phone.

On the front, it completely looks identical to Nokia 5. The flagship phone in the picture is shown to boast a 2.5D curved glass and on the top, it has the camera on the left corner with speaker-line beside and Nokia branding on the right side.

At the bottom, it houses the physical home button-cum-fingerprint sensor in the shape of a curved rectangle and touch-based keys—Back (triangle-shaped) on the left and Recents (square-shaped) on the right.

In the images, we also see a conjoined volume (up and down) rocker on the right side of the frame and the power button below it. On the opposite, it is expected to house the SIM tray.

There is no top and bottom view of the phone, but considering the fact Nokia 8's design is borrowed from Nokia 5, the former is most likely to have a 3.5mm audio on the top left corner. At the bottom, the speaker is expected placed to the left, while the USB port (most likely to be Type C) and a mic to the right.

Nokia 8: Most expected internal specification and price details

As per recent reports, the upcoming Nokia 8 is expected to come with Snapdragon 835 octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful processor to date and will be backed by 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

Speculations are rife that Nokia 8 will have a 5.7-inch QHD (2K: 2560x1440p) screen.

Nokia 8 will cost around €589 (roughly $675/ Rs 43,416) and get released initially in Scandinavian regions of Europe from July 31.

Keep an eye on this space for latest updates on HMD Global Oy's Nokia products.